It’ll be Justin versus Jagmeet in the GQ election of 2019

John Ivison National Post

When we look in the rear-view mirror in late October 2019, the election of Jagmeet Singh as the new federal NDP leader could well have been pivotal.

In April, the Liberals won a comfortable victory in the Markham-Thornhill by-election, in large measure because the NDP won just 3.5 per cent of the vote.

If the New Democrats remain so moribund in the suburbs of Canada’s big cities, we will likely see the next Trudeau generation inherit the family business before we see a change of government.

But Singh’s election, with 53.8 per cent of the vote, feels historic. Indeed it is historic — he is the first ever visible minority federal leader.