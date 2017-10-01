NDP aims to fight fire with fire with young, charismatic Jagmeet Singh as leader

He’s young, hip and brimming with charisma, a likable rookie with an eye for style and a robust following on social media who wants to be Canada’s next prime minister.

Sound familiar?

If Jagmeet Singh’s bona fides offer an echo of Justin Trudeau’s at-times-unlikely journey to the top job in Canadian politics, that’s no coincidence. In fact, it’s probably why New Democrat members flocked to make the 38-year-old Singh their new federal leader.

Singh, a turbaned Sikh, made history Sunday when he became the first non-Caucasian leader of a federal political party — a sign, perhaps, of how serious the NDP is about sweeping away its past disappointments and leadership woes and giving Trudeau a real fight.

“He’s got a bit of the ‘I know how to catch attention’ flavour that we have to say is going to help us,” said Craig Scott, one of a number of prominent former NDP MPs who got blown out in the 2015 bloodletting that swept Trudeau’s Liberals into power.