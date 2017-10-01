National Newswatch

NDP aims to fight fire with fire with young, charismatic Jagmeet Singh as leader

By — Oct 1 2017

He’s young, hip and brimming with charisma, a likable rookie with an eye for style and a robust following on social media who wants to be Canada’s next prime minister.

Sound familiar?

If Jagmeet Singh’s bona fides offer an echo of Justin Trudeau’s at-times-unlikely journey to the top job in Canadian politics, that’s no coincidence. In fact, it’s probably why New Democrat members flocked to make the 38-year-old Singh their new federal leader.

Singh, a turbaned Sikh, made history Sunday when he became the first non-Caucasian leader of a federal political party — a sign, perhaps, of how serious the NDP is about sweeping away its past disappointments and leadership woes and giving Trudeau a real fight.

“He’s got a bit of the ‘I know how to catch attention’ flavour that we have to say is going to help us,” said Craig Scott, one of a number of prominent former NDP MPs who got blown out in the 2015 bloodletting that swept Trudeau’s Liberals into power.

The Canadian Press
Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines