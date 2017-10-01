OHL Roundup: Pavel Gogolev has two goals, two assists in Petes’ win over IceDogs

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Pavel Gogolev had two goals and two assists to lead the Peterborough Petes past the Niagara IceDogs 8-4 on Sunday afternoon in Ontario Hockey League action.

Tyler Rollo chipped in the game-winning goal for the Petes at 5:51 of the third period.

Adrien Beraldo, Adam Timleck, Jonathan Ang, Matt McNamara and Bobby Dow supplied the rest of the offence for the Petes (2-2-0).

Akil Thomas struck twice with Kirill Maksimov and Zach Shankar adding the others for the IceDogs (3-1-0).

Dylan Wells kicked out 41 shots for Peterborough. Colton Incze turned aside 27 shots for Niagara.

The IceDogs's Zach Shankar was given a match penalty for slashing in the third period.

Both teams were 2 for 7 on the power play.

---

STING 7 67'S 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Brady Hinz and Jordan Ernst both scored twice as the Sting downed Ottawa.

Drake Rymsha had the game-winning goal for Sarnia (3-1-0) at 13:00 of the second period. Ryan McGregor and Jordan Kyrou also scored.

Tye Felhaber and Noel Hoefenmayer scored for the 67's (2-2-2).

Aidan Hughes kicked out 23 shots for Sarnia. Olivier Tremblay combined with Olivier Lafreniere for 27 saves for Ottawa.

---

GREYHOUNDS 2 WOLVES 1 (OT)

SUDBURY, Ont. — Boris Katchouk scored the overtime winner to lift Sault Ste. Marie past the Wolves.

Keeghan Howdeshell had the lone goal in regulation for the Greyhounds (3-1-1).

Dmitry Sokolov found the back of the net for Sudbury (0-3-2).

Matthew Villalta made 30 saves for Sault Ste. Marie. Jake McGrath turned away 36 shots for Sudbury.

---

FRONTENACS 4 BULLDOGS 3 (SO)

HAMILTON — Jason Robertson forced overtime with a late third period goald and added the shootout winner as Kingston edged the Bulldogs.

Ryan Cranford struck twice in regulation for the Frontenacs (4-1-0).

Will Bitten, Arthur Kaliyev and Owen Burnell had goals for Hamilton (2-1-1).

Jeremy Helvig stopped 28 shots for Kingston. Kaden Fulcher made 25 saves for Hamilton.

---

GENERALS 5 KNIGHTS 4

OSHAWA, Ont. — Nick Wong struck twice, including the second-period winner, as the Generals subdued London.

Alex Di Carlo, Serron Noel and Renars Krastenbergs also scored for Oshawa (3-2-0).

Max Jones had a pair of goals for the Knights (1-4-0), while Cole Tymkin and Robert Thomas also scored.

Logan Gauthier made 17 saves for the Generals. Jordan Kooy had 26 saves for London.

---

The Canadian Press