Police investigating downtown Toronto shooting that left two men dead

TORONTO — Two men are dead after a shooting outside of a nightclub in downtown Toronto early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the scene shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, where they found two men who had been shot.

The first was found without vital signs and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the second man was badly injured and was taken to hospital, where he died.

Police are not identifying the deceased until their families have been notified, and they have not released any suspect information.

The Canadian Press