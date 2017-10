‘Was he under surveillance?’: Questions surround Edmonton ‘acts of terrorism,’ security expert says

With a man in custody for what Edmonton police call “acts of terrorism” in the city overnight, investigators will try to determine if he had associates who aided him or could pose a continuing danger to the public, says a Canadian security expert.

The 30-year-old suspect was apprehended following a high-speed chase just before midnight through streets filled with bar patrons and football fans that ended only after a white U-Haul van he was driving struck four pedestrians and flipped on its side.