‘We are not entitled’: Hundreds of business leaders urge Trudeau to ‘reconsider’ tax plan

A new group of Canadian business leaders, entrepreneurs and philanthropists are calling on the federal government to “reconsider” its three-pronged plan to reform tax rules for private corporations.

As of Sunday morning, there were more than 260 signatories to The Council of Progressive Business Leaders’ open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, posted at www.wtfjt.ca.

“Canadians elected you on a platform of hope,” reads the letter.