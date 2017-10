Where Canada should its aim international efforts

To govern is to choose, as the ancient aphorism goes, and is nowhere more true than in foreign affairs. The array of causes, crises and disasters in which a nation can choose to become involved is nearly infinite. Canada’s Global Affairs policy gurus must cherry pick from perhaps a dozen big or emerging issues to promote for attention to their political bosses. Only two or three can survive.

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.