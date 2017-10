3 U.S.-born scientists win Nobel Prize for Medicine

The Nobel Prize for Medicine was awarded to three Americans on Monday for discoveries about the body’s daily rhythms.

The laureates are Jeffrey C. Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michal W. Young. Rosbash is on the faculty at Brandeis University, Young at Rockefeller University and Hall is at the University of Maine.

The citation for the $1.38 million Cdn prize says the res