5 finalists for 2017 Giller Prize revealed

The five Canadian authors still in the running for the 2017 Scotiabank Giller Prize were announced on Monday morning in Toronto.

They are:

Rachel Cusk for her novel Transit

Ed O’Loughlin for his novel Minds of Winter

Michael Redhill for his novel Bellevue Square

Eden Robinson for her novel Son of a Trickster

Michelle Winters for her novel I am a Truck