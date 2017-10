59 killed, 527 hurt in Las Vegas Strip massacre

A “crazed lunatic” turned an outdoor concert into a bloodbath, killing 59 people in what is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Thousands of country music fans ran for cover Sunday night as a gunman fired hundreds of bullets from a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, officials said.

At least 527 people were hurt in the gunfire and ensuing stampede at the Jason Aldean concert, police said.