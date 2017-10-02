Canadian man, 23, among the 58 killed in Las Vegas mass shooting

Jordan McIldoon, 23, of Maple Ridge, B.C., was among the dozens of people killed in a mass shooting that started near the end of an outdoor concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

According to a Facebook post by Heather Gooze, a woman who was on the scene, McIldoon died in her arms.

His parents, Al and Angela McIldoon, confirmed their son’s death.

They said he was attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival with his girlfriend, and they were supposed to return Monday night.

“We only had one child,” they said. “We just don’t know what to do.”

They said the Canadian Consulate was