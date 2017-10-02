NewsAlert: 2 Canadians among almost 60 killed in Las Vegas massacre

Two Canadians have now been confirmed killed in Sunday night's Las Vegas music-festival massacre.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says Jessica Klymchuk, an Albertan, was among those who died.

Notley expressed sympathy for the loss.

Earlier, a relative confirmed Jordan McIldoon, 23, of Maple Ridge, B.C., was also killed in the horrific attack.

Around 60 people are now confirmed dead and more than 500 others hurt.

In a statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced the "senseless and cowardly act of violence."

More coming.

The Canadian Press