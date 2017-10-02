Former astronaut Julie Payette sworn in as Canada’s 29th Governor General

Former astronaut Julie Payette took the formal oaths of office Monday as she became the country’s 29th Governor General in a traditional ceremony on Parliament Hill.

Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin administered the oaths to the 53-year-old in the Senate chamber under the watchful eyes of hundreds of high-powered Canadian audience members, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his cabinet, Indigenous leaders and other dignitaries.

Payette swore the oaths of allegiance of the Governor General and commander-in-chief of Canada, and of the Keeper of the Great Seal of Canada.

After the oaths, cannons outside the Parliament Building crashed out a 21-gun salute, which could be heard inside.

The audience included justices of the Supreme Court, former governors general, several provincial premiers and Payette’s friends and family.