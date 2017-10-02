Gunman Stephen Paddock was an accountant who played $100-a-hand-poker

The man police say killed at least 58 people on the Las Vegas Strip was a retired accountant who enjoyed playing $100-a-hand poker, his brother says.

Here’s what else we know about Stephen Paddock, the assailant in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

• He was 64 years old and lived in Mesquite, Nevada a retiree community about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas. He had previously lived in the Orlando, Florida, area.

• He was divorced, was not known to have children, and was living with a woman in a home in Mesquite.