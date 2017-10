Jagmeet Singh brings something new to the NDP

As the NDP was coming together between 1958 and 1961, it loosely existed as the New Party. Two candidates ran under the name in a pair of byelections in October 1960. Walter Pitman, victorious in Peterborough, Ont., became Parliament’s first and last New Party MP.

The following summer, at the party’s founding convention, the word “democratic” was inserted and the NDP was born.