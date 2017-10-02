Jagmeet Singh says he’s fine without seat in House but could run for one before next election

The New Democrats’ freshly minted federal leader spent his first day on the job visiting Parliament Hill and pledging to raise his party’s profile, despite not having a seat in the House of Commons.
Jagmeet Singh could not sit in the House during question period, but he held a scrum in the foyer of the Commons and said he was “comfortable” not being an MP.
“I’m comfortable right now with the fact that I don’t have a seat,” Singh told reporters Monday. “Other New Democratic leaders that have been incredibly successful, like Jack Layton, haven’t had a seat and have spent the time getting to know the issues that matter to Canadians.”
“I’ve also said I’m open to hearing suggestions and counsel on this, so I haven’t made a decision, but I am comfortable where I am right now.”