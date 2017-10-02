National Newswatch
Jagmeet Singh’s victory ushers in new (and youthful) era in federal politics

By — Oct 2 2017

Jagmeet Singh, the newly elected 38-year-old leader of the federal NDP, is two years older than Kim Kardashian and two years younger than Kanye West. In other words, he is practically an adolescent in a line of work where many of his colleagues are expecting grandkids. Not only is Singh youngish; the Ontario MPP is unmarried and has no children. (If he was a single childless woman as opposed to a single childless man, we’d probably read a lot more about the leader’s empty nest, but that’s an issue for another day.)

