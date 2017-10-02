Las Vegas shooting: What we know about suspect Stephen Paddock

Stephen Paddock, 64, is the man suspected of killing more than 50 people and injuring more than 400 in Las Vegas on Sunday night in what is now believed to be the worst mass shooting in US history, police said today.

According to police, the shooter opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino at a large crowd of more than 20,000 concertgoers across the street attending the final night of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. Witnesses described the shooting as “nonstop gunfire,” suggesting the use of automatic or semi-automatic weapons.