Las Vegas survivor describes chaos after shooter opened fire: ‘Everything hit the fan’

After gunfire broke out late Sunday night during the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, concertgoer Adam Payne carried his wounded friend to safety.

Payne said he and his girlfriend were able to flee unharmed after a gunman opened fire from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing at least 50 people. Payne’s friend, who was shot in the stomach, is now in stable condition after doctors removed the bullet.