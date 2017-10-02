Liberal, NDP MPs resign from Canada-Myanmar Parliamentary Friendship Group after chair notifies members about pro-Myanmar government rally on the Hill

One Liberal and an NDP MP resigned from the Canada-Myanmar Parliamentary Friendship Group after Conservative MP Bruce Stanton, chair of the friendship group, sent out an email informing members about a pro-Myanmar government rally, adding the Myanmar community would “greatly appreciate your attendance and support.”

First-term Liberal MP Chandra Arya (Nepean, Ont.), and five-term NDP MP David Christopherson (Hamilton Centre, Ont.) told The Hill Times they resigned after Mr. Stanton (Simcoe North, Ont.) sent the email to all 16 Parliamentarians in the friendship group, informing them about a pro-Myanmar government rally on the Hill, scheduled for Sept. 21. Both said the text of the email gave the impression that the group was encouraging members to attend this protest.