More than 20 dead after shooting on Las Vegas Strip

More than 20 people were killed and more than 100 injured in a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters that police responded after reports of shots being fired from the Mandalay Bay towards the Route 91 Harvest festival around 10:08 p.m. Sunday (1:08 a.m. ET Monday).