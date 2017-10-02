Most small businesses go nowhere, why tilt the tax system in their favour?

Whatever else has divided the federal Liberals from their critics in the storm over their proposed reforms to the taxation of small business, the two sides have been united on one thing.

The Liberals may believe some people have “abused” the current preferential tax regime for small business, notably the small business deduction (which reduces the tax on corporations with less than $500,000 in income to a combined federal-provincial rate of just 15 per cent, versus the 26 per cent general rate), whether by “sprinkling” income on family members, or by using the income sheltered inside their corporation to play the stock market, or by other means.