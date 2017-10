Power play: ISG Senators now equal to Conservatives, but unclear if Independents will get top committee positions

The 36-member Independent Senators Group is now the same size as the Conservative Senate caucus, and will soon be the largest in the 105-member Red Chamber, but the ISG Senators still may not get the senior committee positions proportionate to their numbers this fall if the Conservatives and Liberals strike a deal and keep their hold on the 21 committees and subcommittees.