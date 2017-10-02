Terrorism charges laid against Somali refugee in Edmonton attacks

Terrorism-related and other charges have been laid in connection with a series of violent attacks in Edmonton that left a police officer with stab wounds and pedestrians hurt after they were plowed down in the street, CBC News has learned.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 30, is the sole suspect in the investigation. Police believe he acted alone.

The Somali refugee was facing a series of charges including participation in a terrorist attack, commission of an offence for a terrorist group, five counts of attempted murder, dangerous driving, criminal flight causing bodily harm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Charges were officially laid against