Tories take aim at Trudeau in taxes attack ad

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is taking aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his proposed tax reform in a new video attack ad.

The 30-second English advertisement, obtained by CTV News, shapes the proposed tax overhaul as something that will hurt local businesses. The Tories have also created a French version.

The Conservatives will start running the ad online tomorrow, and on television starting Oct. 9, a source said.