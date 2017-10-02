Track and field athlete Anderson-Richards completes two-month anti-doping ban

OTTAWA — Tacuma Anderson-Richards, who competes in track and field, has completed a two-month ban for an anti-doping infraction the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport announced on Monday.

Anderson-Richardson's urine sample collected during in-competition doping control on July 8 revealed the presence of cannabis.

It was Anderson-Richardson's first violation and he completed his suspension on Sept. 7.

Anderson-Richards had waived his right to a hearing, admitted the anti-doping rule violation in a timely fashion and accepted the proposed sanction.

The athlete, who resides in Pickering, Ont., was ineligible to participate in any capacity with any sport signatory, including training with teammates, during the sanction period.

Anderson-Richards won gold in the triple jump at the 2012 Canadian Championships with a personal best of 15.19 metres.

The Canadian Press