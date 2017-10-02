Union head warns of bullying ‘epidemic’ in public service, asks Trudeau to strike committee to investigate

The head of a federal public service union has called on the government to strike a committee to examine bullying and harassment in the ranks of its workers, a move the NDP’s labour critic says he would support.

Todd Panas, the national president of the Union of Health and Environment Workers, made the request in a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) in January, though the PMO has since delegated the matter to Treasury Board President Scott Brison (Kings-Hants, N.S.), who is responsible for the public service.