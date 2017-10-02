What Jagmeet Singh’s historic NDP leadership win means for Canada

In a landslide victory, Jagmeet Singh has become the new leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party.

Despite predictions that voting could go into multiple rounds and ostensibly drag on until mid-October, Singh won 53.6 per cent of the first-ballot votes on Sunday. He easily beat out his closest rival, Charlie Angus, who garnered only 19.3 per cent.

Singh’s victory is historic.

He is the first person of colour to be elected leader of a major Canadian political party. He is a proud Sikh; he wears a turban, and carries a kirpan — a ceremonial knife. He openly talks about his experiences with racism, and has fought for policies that would combat racism.

As a member of provincial parliament in Ontario, he worked to pass legislation that banned so-called carding — a practice whereby police officers stop individuals “randomly” and ask for their identification and used to disproportionately target people of colour.