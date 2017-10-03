4th Canadian in Las Vegas mass shooting confirmed dead

A fourth Canadian has died in the wake of Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, CBC has confirmed.

Sources close to the family of Calgary-area resident Tara Roe Smith, 34, confirmed to CBC News she was among the spectators at an outdoor music festival that was the scene of Sunday night’s shooting that left dozens of people dead.

The mother of two young children, who was originally from Brandon, Man., became separated from her husband and friends when a gunman opened fire from 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel across the street from the country music show.