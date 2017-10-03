National Newswatch
National Opinion Centre

Andrew Scheer walks thin line on abortion and residential schools controversies

By — Oct 3 2017

Political commentators have been stunned by what they see as Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer’s incompetence and dithering in his handling of recent controversies.

Last week, it was his defence of MP Rachael Harder as his nominee to chair the House of Commons Standing Committee on the Status of Women. Harder is opposed to abortion legislation and a woman’s right to choose. Harder lost her bid this week for status of women chair. It was, at first glance, a bizarre and absurdly provocative move.

