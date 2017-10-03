Anti-abortion MP’s nomination for Status of Women chair defeated

Conservative MP Rachael Harder’s nomination as chair of the House Status of Women Committee has been defeated.

The committee’s attempt to elect a chair ended abruptly last Tuesday, when all the Liberal members walked out in protest of the Conservative members’ nomination of Harder as chair, citing her anti-abortion views as unsupportable. Their walkout forced the end of the meeting before her nomination could be voted on.

Today, the Liberals used their majority on the committee to vote down her nomination, then nominate and vote in Conservative MP Karen Vecchio as chair, despite her objection. Sole New Democrat MP on the committee Sheila Malcolmson voted in support