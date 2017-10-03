‘Changes are going to be required’ to tax proposals, Morneau says

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says changes will be necessary to the Trudeau government’s contentious proposals to reform parts of the tax system.

Morneau said Tuesday that the government will review the feedback it received on its three-part tax plan during a 75-day consultation period that ended Monday.

The government will respond with changes to its tax plan so that it meets its goal of making sure the system is fair and encourages investment, he said shortly after an appearance before the Senate.

“Changes are going to be required — as we move forward we will have more information on timing,” Morneau said in a brief interview after facing a barrage of pointed questions from senators over the tax proposals.

“We do need to make sure we take into account people’s points of view. That means reviewing what we’ve received, making sure we fully understand it and responding appropriately.”