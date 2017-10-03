Coalition for Quebec’s Future captures Louis-Hebert riding in byelection

Coalition for Quebec’s Future captured the riding of Louis-Hebert in a provincial byelection on Monday, wresting away what was once considered a safe Liberal seat and a Quebec City-area stronghold for the governing party since 2003.

Former coroner’s office spokeswoman Genevieve Guilbault was assured victory in the riding for the third-place Coalition party, garnering just over 51 per cent of vote.

Ex-political attache Ihssane El Ghernati finished second with almost 19 per cent and Parti Quebecois candidate Norman Beauregard took third place with just over 16 per cent.

Voter turnout was registered at 52.4 per cent according to the Chief Electoral Officer of Quebec.