Farmers, fishermen, veterans need to be in Senate, says Downe

There are some crucial gaps in representation in the Canadian Senate, says P.E.I. Sen. Percy Downe.

There are no full-time farmers or fishermen or regular-forces veterans, and he’d like to see that change.

There are 10 vacancies in the Senate, one of which represents P.E.I.

Downe said it benefits everyone to have people with experience in agriculture, fisheries and the Canadian Forces in the Senate.

“The rest of us can study an issue that we’re not familiar with but those who’ve actually worked in the field, live the life, add so much more value to our debates,” he said.