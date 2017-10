‘I wouldn’t change a single thing:’ Charlie Angus reflects on NDP leadership campaign

Now that the federal leadership race for the NDP is over, Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus is looking forward to getting back to his constituents.

Angus failed in his bid to lead the New Democrats, losing on the first ballot to Toronto MPP Jagmeet Singh. Singh will now take the helm of a party which finished third in the 2015 election, giving up 51 seats in the process.