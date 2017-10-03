Japanese eager for Trans-Pacific Partnership with all eyes, including theirs, on NAFTA

Japanese Ambassador to Canada, Kenjiro Monji, addresses his guests during a reception at the official residence of the Ambassador of Japan to mark their arrival to Canada Tuesday June 16, 2015. (Darren Brown/Ottawa Citizen)

If you talk about the North American Free Trade Agreement with Japanese diplomats at the embassy in Ottawa, bodies will lean in and ears will sharpen. The matcha tea on the table might as well be popcorn.

“All the countries, including Japanese, are very closely following the negotiation,” outgoing Japanese ambassador Kenjiro Monji told the Post. “Because if we have to deal with United States, we can learn from this experience. A lot.”

A renegotiation of NAFTA is offering a first public test of how President Donald Trump’s administration handles trade talks. If you’re the Japanese, looking ahead to a second “economic dialogue” with Trump’s team this fall, this is important intel.

In an interview just after a third round of trilateral talks wr