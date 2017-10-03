Julie Payette has chance to take vice-regal role to infinity and beyond

John Ivison National Post

Julie Payette’s coat of arms as Canada’s new Governor General bears the motto Per Aspera Ad Astra — Through Hardship to the Stars.

It might have been more fun to have included the Latin translation of To Infinity and Beyond.

But it suggests the direction that Payette plans to take her new vice-regal role — up, up and away.

Every new Governor General needs to find room for him or herself in the public imagination. If she can make space and science cool to a generation of school kids, particularly young girls, she will have used her elevated platform to good effect.