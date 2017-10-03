N.S. doctors threaten province with legal action over contract disputes

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia doctors are threatening to take the province to court, saying alleged contract breaches by the Liberal government have eroded the goodwill needed to fix a fragile health-care system.

"We're trying to recruit doctors ... what we need is an atmosphere of trust that allows doctors to say, 'Nova Scotia is a place I can go and I'll be respected,'" Dr. Andre Bernard, chairman of Doctors Nova Scotia, said Monday.

The organization provided the province with legal notice Tuesday of a lawsuit asking for over $4 million from the province and a restoration of contract provisions it says were being dropped without its knowledge.

One of the disputes is tied to "alternative payment plans," in which doctors sign a contract for a fixed payment and commit to provide a suite of services, often in rural areas. There are about 200 of these deals in place.

The doctors' group said the Health Department recently provided agreements to 16 physicians that dropped clauses recognizing Doctors Nova Scotia as their bargaining agent and cast in doubt a dispute resolution system and liability insurance provisions.

"This is a really significant issue in terms of consistency and efficiency in contracting, in terms of fairness and in terms of trust," said Nancy MacCready-Williams, chief executive of Doctors Nova Scotia.

A spokeswoman for the province said Tuesday morning it is preparing a response.

Doctors Nova Scotia says it is also upset that the province isn't agreeing to restore over $4 million it drew from a contingency fund for its health benefits and dental plan.

MacCready-Williams said over the years, Doctors Nova Scotia set aside money for the fund in case the province refused to continue funding its portion on short notice.

The program includes a health and dental plan, a support program for doctors experiencing stress, family and dependency issues, and a parental leave program.

The tensions between Doctors Nova Scotia and the Liberal government are occurring at a delicate time for the province's health system, with Premier Stephen McNeil facing criticism over a shortage of family physicians, hospital crowding and long wait times for surgeries.

As of Sept. 1, 35,777 people — about four per cent of the population — have registered online or by phone with the Nova Scotia Health Authority's Need a Family Practice registry, indicating they do not have a primary care provider.

The health authority says about 1,700 people on the agency's registry have been accepted by family practices and over 4,400 individuals who have added their names to the registry have had them forwarded to practices.

MacCready-Williams said this year should be a time for doctors and the province to work together on solutions, rather than battle in the courts.

"We settled on a contract last year so we shouldn't be having these difficult conversations in terms of trying to implement our contract. We should be in a time of peace and harmony," she said.

She said Doctors Nova Scotia first warned the government that the dispute could lead to a court action in meetings with the minister in early August.

Michael Tutton, The Canadian Press