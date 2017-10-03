Nenshi and Bill Smith go toe-to-toe in mayor’s race dust-up

Nenshi is down in the polls but not out for the count.

On Monday night, at Stephen Avenue’s Palace Theatre, all that’s missing are the ring girls holding up the card telling us what round we’re watching.

For those wanting to see some blood in the blood sports of politics, we get some.

Have to admit, for most of the debate, it’s a step up from a yawner.

But nearing the end, both of the main combatants had enough with the bobbing and weaving.

Bill Smith is going after Nenshi’s job and a Postmedia/Mainstreet nosecount has him nine points up on the mayor.