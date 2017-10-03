Pallister calls tax reforms ‘class warfare’ as first ministers’ meeting begins

Some premiers at the first ministers meeting in Ottawa on Tuesday are determined to push back against proposed changes to the small business tax regime, fearing the government’s efforts are fomenting a “class warfare.”

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, a Progressive Conservative, accused Finance Minister Bill Morneau of unfairly targeting small business owners by tweaking rules around income “sprinkling” and curtailing passive investments — a tax-planning measure some use to shelter money earmarked for retirement.