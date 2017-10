Popular Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi battling for his political life

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, once named the best mayor in the world, isn’t looking so popular at home these days as he seeks a third term.

With only two weeks left before election day, one recent robo-poll has him well behind a complete newcomer to municipal politics with a very ordinary name: Bill Smith.

What happened?

If the poll is accurate, how could Nenshi, who garnered 74 per cent of the vote four years ago, fall so far?