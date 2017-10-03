Russia threatens ‘countermeasures’ as Magnitsky law nears passage

Russia has issued an extraordinary rebuke of Canada after the House of Commons took another step Monday towards passing a human rights law named for a Moscow lawyer who was found dead in a Russian prison.
A statement from the Russian embassy threatened countermeasures, accusing Canada of committing a “deplorably confrontational act.”
With the backing of foreign minister Chrystia Freeland and the Liberal government, a Conservative senator’s private member’s bill passed report stage in the House Monday. One vote remains, at third reading, before the bill can become law.