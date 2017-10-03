Will racist attacks work on Singh? We’re about to find out.

First, a declaration: That the New Democratic Party has elected Jagmeet Singh as leader is nothing short of extraordinary.

Canada’s democratic institutions have been too slow for too long to reflect the populations they serve. That we now have a brown-skinned young man in a turban as the leader of a major political party brings a frisson of political excitement to even the most jaundiced of souls. Now that this particular ceiling is smashed, we can only hope he — like the parade of mostly old white guys before him — will succeed in making life hell for the government in the coming years.