Auditor general says Nova Scotia government needs to tighten its fraud controls

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's auditor general says the provincial government needs tighter controls on potential fraud by senior public officials who have access to taxpayers' money.

Michael Pickup's report on the province's finances released today says 88 per cent of public organizations in the province have not completed an assessment to determine the risks of fraud.

The report says the organizations without the risk assessments include the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation, school boards, the Izaak Walton Killam Health Centre and the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

Meanwhile, Pickup says only three government departments have completed the risk assessments.

"It (the government) should fix the weaknesses in internal controls and gaps in overall fraud risk management that threatens the good use of public money," Pickup says in a news release.

On June 1, the province adopted a zero-tolerance fraud policy with the goal of preventing theft from the public purse, with mandatory online training to be completed by all civil servants

The auditor's comments come after a scandal over spending by the former chief executive officer of Atlantic Canada's largest children's hospital.

Tracy Kitch resigned her position at the Izaak Walton Killam Health Centre in late August after an independent review said she owed thousands of dollars for "potentially personal" expenses charged to her corporate credit card.

Pickup's report says his office found significant weaknesses in financial controls at the IWK Health Centre, as well as at the Nova Scotia Health Authority and Housing Nova Scotia.

The problems ranged from "weak controls" over procurement at the Nova Scotia Health Authority — the agency that oversees the province's most of the health system — to "poor monitoring" of who has access to the financial systems of Housing Nova Scotia and the IWK Health Centre.

The auditor general's report refers to the discrepancies in the IWK executive's spending as an "opportunity for learning."

"It's important that management in government departments and organizations review the control weaknesses and issues identified at the IWK and assess if their organization is exposed to similar risks," the report says, adding it's also important cabinet ministers "seek assurance that this has been done."

Overall, Pickup praises the Liberal government for producing a surplus budget, reducing the long-term debt by $400 million and decreasing annual interest costs by $28 million.

The report says that means a $550 per citizen decrease in public debt and $34 less in annual interest payments.

However, Pickup says the teachers' pension plan, currently funded at almost 78 per cent, is in poor condition.

"It is troubling that while there is a $1.4 billion deficit in the teachers' pension plan, there is no clear plan how this deficit will be dealt with and this may impact all Nova Scotians now and in the future," Pickup says in a news release.

The Canadian Press