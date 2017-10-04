B.C. sets stage for 2018 referendum on electoral reform

VICTORIA — The stage is being set for a referendum next year to determine whether British Columbia will use a form of proportional representation to elect legislature members.

Under legislation introduced Wednesday, the referendum would be conducted by mail-in ballot and the proposal would need the support of 50 per cent, plus one, of those who vote.

Premier John Horgan said the province's current electoral system based on first past the post is unfair.

"I believe you shouldn't get all of the power with less than 50 per cent of the votes," Horgan told a news conference before the bill was introduced.

Attorney General David Eby said the referendum must be held no later than Nov. 30, 2018, and if a new system is approved, the government will introduce legislation to implement it in time for the next provincial election scheduled for 2021.

Details of a public consultation process will be announced in the coming weeks and will result in a report that includes a recommendation of the questions for the referendum, Eby said.

The legislation is structured so a ballot with more than question could be accommodated, he added.

The Green party is backing the NDP minority government's legislation on the referendum.

The Greens and NDP have supported a system of proportional representation that accounts for the number of seats each party gets in the legislature based on their percentage of the popular vote.

Two previous referendums on proportional representation have failed in B.C.

A second piece of legislation introduced by Eby would reduce the number of seats required for a party to get official status in the legislature from four to two. It also would change B.C.'s fixed election date to October from May.

The Canadian Press