Clinton and Chretien praise NAFTA and each other during discussion in Montreal

Former prime minister Jean Chretien says Canadians shouldn’t worry too much about U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to tear up the North American Free trade Agreement.

“You can’t reverse an omelette,” Chretien said Wednesday night following his talk at Montreal’s convention centre alongside former U.S. president Bill Clinton.

“It just doesn’t work like that. (The U.S. and Canada) are linked in so many areas. You just can’t redo everything we did.”

If the Americans “act foolishly” with regards to NAFTA, then “we will pay, but they will pay dearly too,” Chretien said.

Earlier, it was a love-in as Clinton and Chretien discussed trade and Canada-U.S. politics, but the two former leaders also spent a while on mutual admiration.

Chretien affectionately called Clinton “the kid,” while the former president said he found the Canadian leader fascinating because he was the 18th of 19 children growing up in the small town of Shawinigan, Que.

“I said: ‘this guy must be something — he was the 18th kid and ends up being prime minister,'” Clinton said, remembering what he read about Chretien shortly after the Canadian election.

“He had to have a lot of persistence otherwise he wouldn’t have been fed!” Clinton mused.

Chretien and Clinton, who were invited to Montreal’s convent