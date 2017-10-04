Former Liberal MP accuses party of ‘undemocratic’ — and illegal — nomination practices

A former Liberal MP is accusing his party and current government members of being involved in illegal nomination practices in the run-up to the last federal election.

In a four-page letter sent to parliamentarians Wednesday, Paul Szabo alleges the Liberal Party condoned several breaches of Canadian election law leading to Sven Spengemann’s nomination as candidate in the Toronto-area riding of Mississauga-Lakeshore, including signing people up as members of the party without their knowledge, benefitting from corporate discounts and filing a false campaign return.