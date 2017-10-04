Independent Steven Fletcher uses lots of talk to delay Manitoba legislature

WINNIPEG — An Independent member of the Manitoba legislature has been using his vocal chords to delay the business of the provincial government.

Steven Fletcher, who was kicked out of the Progressive Conservative caucus earlier this year, employed a political tactic Wednesday called a filibuster.

Fletcher spoke for hours on several issues in the legislature including security in the building and YouTube.

Speaker Myrna Driedger ruled his points out of order several times.

Fletcher, a former Tory MP, kept challenging the speaker's rulings with support from Manitoba's three Liberal members.

He has been fighting a Manitoba law that bans the act of crossing the floor to join another political party even though the government plans to scrap the legislation. (CTV Winnipeg, CJOB)

The Canadian Press