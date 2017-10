Jim Mattis contradicts Trump on Iran deal ahead of key deadline

Days before President Donald Trump has to make a critical decision on whether to hold up the Iran nuclear deal, Defence Secretary Jim Mattis openly split with him on abandoning the agreement, the second senior member of the president’s national security team to recently contradict him.

Mattis told senators on Tuesday that it was in America’s interest to stick with the deal, which Trump has often dismissed as a “disaster.”