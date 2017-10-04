Liberals face heightened political pressure over North Korean missile threat

The political heat was turned up Wednesday on the Liberal government’s refusal to join the U.S. ballistic missile defence program, with the Opposition Conservatives demanding negotiations with the Trump administration for Canada’s inclusion in the controversial program.

Recent North Korean missile and nuclear tests have been “game changing” and the isolated nation represents a “direct threat,” according to the party’s defence and foreign affairs critics.

While Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan acknowledged the global “threat picture has changed,” he refused to budge on the policy of keeping Canada outside of the U.S. missile umbrella.